Police bust drug syndicate with arrest of four, seizure of 15.28kg of cannabis

HULU SELANGOR: A drug trafficking syndicate in Hulu Selangor was busted with the arrest of four men and seizure of 15.28 kilograms (kg) of cannabis in Bukit Beruntung and Bukit Sentosa, last Thursday.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Ahmad Faizal Tahrim said most of the cannabis found in the raid was packaged like pieces of lemang with an estimated value of RM43,710.

He said the first suspect, a 36-year-old man, was apprehended while inside a Proton Persona car parked at an apartment in Bukit Beruntung, where about 14 kg of cannabis was seized from the vehicle.

“The arrest of the man prompted the apprehension of three others, including a foreign national, aged between 23 and 61, near a restaurant in Bukit Sentosa and in the operation, three grams of cannabis were found on one of the suspects.

He said one of the suspects subsequently led police to a storeroom within an apartment in Bukit Beruntung where a compressed block of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis weighing 1.28 kg was confiscated. An air pistol with a pellet and a cartridge were also seized.

During the raid some cash, a car, a four-wheel drive vehicle and a motorcycle were also seized.

Initial urine screenings found one of the suspects tested positive for drugs. All of them have been remanded for seven days until Feb 15 to facilitate investigations under Section 39B, Sections 6 and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama