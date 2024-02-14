Police detain three men, seize Yaba pills worth RM1 mln

KOTA BHARU: Police detained three men and seized 150,000 Yaba pills worth about RM1 million after raiding a building in the vicinity of the pasar borong near Jalan Pasir Mas-Salor, last Sunday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the three suspects, aged between 21 and 23, and positive for drugs (Benzo) would be remanded for seven days and investigations carried out under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“The 23-year-old suspect was seen unloading two orange coloured boxes from the passenger’s seat of a lorry on to a trolley when police launched a raid.

“When police inspected the boxes, 25 packages containing 150,000 Yaba pills weighing 18.1 kilogrammes was found. Following the raid, RM14,380 cash and the lorry worth RM60,000 were also seized,“ he told reporters at the Kelantan police headquarters, here today.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated case, Muhamad Zaki said two men were detained with a fake pistol and a parang, believed to have been used for house break-ins, during a roadblock near Cabang Empat Salam, near here at 11.30pm on Monday.

“Police also found Ectasy pills, jewellery and a number of mobile phones. The two suspects, aged 33 and 39 who tested positive for Methamphetamine also had previous records for criminal and drug related offences and would be remanded for four days,” he said. - Bernama