Police launch manhunt for suspects in gold shop robbery

PUTRAJAYA: The police have launched a manhunt for four suspects in an armed robbery at a gold shop in the KIP Mall supermarket in Kota Warisan, Sepang, yesterday.

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof (pix) said the robbery occurred at 8.14 pm.

He said the four suspects, whose race and nationality could not be ascertained, were said to have arrived in a car, which was then parked at the back of the supermarket building.

“Three of the suspects entered the supermarket, while one waited in the car. The suspects entered the gold shop at 8.14 pm and left at 8.16 pm to the waiting car.

“There were no shots fired by the suspects in this incident. The stolen items involved necklaces and bracelets of various sizes and weights,“ he said in a statement here today.

He urged witnesses and those with information on the incident to contact the nearest police station or investigating officer ASP Boby Tamat at 013-5557858. -Bernama