Police looking for man to assist hidden camera in homestay probe

GEORGE TOWN: The police are currently actively looking for a man to assist in the investigation regarding an incident of a woman, who claimed to have discovered a tiny camera hidden in a humidifier in her homestay bathroom in Jelutong, recently.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid (pix) said that based on the police investigation, a local man was believed to be involved in the case.

He said that, thus far, the police have recorded the statements of four individuals, including the complainant and the manager of the homestay, to help in the investigation.

“Based on the investigation and statements recorded thus far, the police are tracking down a man and he is believed to be related to the hidden camera in the bathroom incident.

“The police investigation found that the camera was connected to the man's mobile phone, and that's why we are tracking him him down to help the probe,” he said, when contacted by Bernama today.

Razlam said that the police were investigating the case according to Section 509 of the Penal Code for outraging the modesty of a person.

Yesterday the media reported that the police confirmed receiving a report from a woman, who claimed to have discovered a hidden camera in the bathroom, while staying at a homestay in Jelutong. -Bernama