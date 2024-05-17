Police nab 20 alleged JI members in the aftermath of Ulu Tiram station attack

PETALING JAYA: The attack on the Ulu Tiram police station, early this morning, saw the police force detain 20 people who are allegedly Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) members within Johor in the aftermath of the incident.

The unprecedented attack was carried out by a suspected JI member who was later identified as Radin Romyullah Radin Imran, 34.

The attack resulted in the death of two constables and while another sustained injuries.

The suspect was eventually shot dead at the scene in the incident which happened about 2.45am.

According to New Straits Times, among the 20-suspected JI members hauled up by the police include Romyullah’s five family members, aged between 19 and 62.

It is learnt that his family lived at Kampung Sungai Tiram Ulu, which is located just metres away from the station.

Earlier, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said police recovered JI related items from Radin’s house, adding that the Special Branch would identify and haul up all JI members in Johor for questioning.

Additionally, Razarudin mentioned that security at the Ulu Tiram and other police stations had been beefed up.

It is learnt that Romyullah had rode his motorcycle to the back of the police station while two constables were busy attending to a couple.

The couple was lodging a police report on a molest incident which happened two years ago.

Armed with a parang, the suspect hacked one constable before grabbing his pistol and shot the second constable dead.

The third constable who rushed to find out what was going on was also slashed as he approached the suspect.

The injured constable managed to discharge his firearm, killing the suspect on the spot.

Additionally, the police have also arrested the couple, aged 21 and 22, for further questioning.

It is learnt that the police are trying to ascertain if the duo had gone to the station as a decoy to distract the policemen on duty during the time of the incident.