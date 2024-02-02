Police open 54 investigation papers on Snuppee Mall fraud case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police have opened 54 investigation papers in connection with the Snuppee Mall fraud case involving losses worth over RM1 million.

Bukit Aman Commerical Crime Investigation Department deputy director (investigation) Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa said based on preliminary investigations, Snuppee Mall promoted their comapny as a platform to generate additional income online.

“Interested individuals were asked to register and buy packages offered from as low as RM50 to RM13,700, and to perform the tasks given,“ he said in a statement today.

“The value of commission received differed based on the packages selected. At the end of January 2024, Snuppee Mall offered 80 per cent cashbacks for each additional sum of money deposited into the Snuppee account.”

Rohaimi said attracted by the offers, many users made money transfers to the company, but on Jan 29, 2024, the company issued a notice claiming that their company had gone bankrupt and closed all their operations.

He said investigations are being carried out in accordance with Section 420 of the Penal Code and he urged individuals who had fallen victim to the fraud scheme to come forward and lodge a police report at the nearest police station.

“Police are committed to ensuring that the investigation into this fraud scheme is carried out appropriately in accordance with the provisions of the law so that the criminals involved can be arrested and brought to court immediately,“ he added. -Bernama