Police open investigation paper on Abdul Hadi's statement

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have opened an investigation paper on PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s (pix) statement published on the party's news portal on Feb 20, which alleged to have hit out at several parties, including the Malay Rulers.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that the investigation is being conducted under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

However, he said the police have yet to take Abdul Hadi's statement as he was unwell.

“Police have opened an investigation paper on Abdul Hadi’s statement and now waiting for a suitable time to call him and to record his statement,” he said when contacted.

Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, through a post on the Selangor Royal Office's Facebook page yesterday, expressed deep regret over the cynical statement of the Marang MP in a five-page letter sent through Selangor PAS commissioner Datuk Dr Ab Halim Tamuri.

In the letter, Sultan Sharafuddin remarked that the statement was highly inappropriate and lacked cultural refinement from the perspective of Malay culture, which always respects and upholds decorum when expressing views and advice to the Malay Rulers. -Bernama