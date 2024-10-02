Police probe report on hidden camera in Jelutong homestay

GEORGE TOWN: Police have confirmed receiving a report from a woman who discovered a tiny camera hidden in a humidifier in her homestay bathroom.

Timur Laut police chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid said an investigation paper had been opened under Section 509 of the Penal Code for insulting the modesty of a person.

He said the 24-year-old local woman had checked in to the homestay with three of her friends on Feb 5.

“On Feb 6 at about 8pm, the complainant claimed to have found a camera hidden in the container in the bathroom.

“The complainant then took out the camera and complained about the matter to the management of the homestay before going to the Jelutong police station to file a report,“ he said in a statement today. - Bernama