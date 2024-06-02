Police seeking kin of unidentified body found in Teluk Intan

IPOH: Police are currently tracing the kin of an unidentified female corpse found dumped on the bank of Sungai Kinta near Jeti Matang Pelanduk, Teluk Intan, believed to be a victim of murder.

Perak Tengah District Police Chief Supt Hafezul Helmi Hamzah said that police received information around 10.30 pm on Jan 24 regarding the discovery of the body of the unidentified woman.

“The identity and race of the naked body found have not been determined, and the body was in a decomposed state.

“The woman is estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old, with a slim build, a mole on the left eyelid, pierced earlobes on both ears, several missing molars, and a height of at least 135 centimetres,“ he said in a statement today.

Hafezul Helmi said the post-mortem conducted at Hospital Teuk Intan found the cause of death to be due to multiple blunt injuries to the victim’s body.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Members of the public with information on the case or missing persons can contact

Investigating Officer ASP Hamzanni Adul Ghani at 019-5732880.–Bernama