Police seeking public’s help to locate missing septuagenarian

SEREMBAN: Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a septuagenarian, after he went missing from his house, following an argument with his family, in Kampung Air Gelugor, Gemencheh, Tampin, near here on Feb 9.

Tampin district police chief, Supt Amiruddein Sariman, said that the man’s son had informed the police that his 70-year-old father had left the house at 9.30am, in a maroon Honda HRV.

“The man was wearing a grey-blue striped T-shirt, blue trousers and a hat. The son called his father’s mobile phone number but was unable to reach him, and the elderly man failed to return home.

“The last time the man’s mobile phone could be contacted was around 1pm on Feb 9, and the report of his disappearance was lodged at the Tampin District Control Centre,” he said in a statement today.

He urged those with information on the missing man to contact the Tampin police district headquarters at 06-443 1999, or any police station. - Bernama