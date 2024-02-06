Police seize 26 motorcycles for various offences in Ipoh

IPOH: Police seized 26 motorcycles which were extensively modified and failed to meet the specifications under Op Bersepadu Samseng Jalanan that was carried out around Jalan Pasir Puteh (ST.18) near here, early this morning.

Ipoh police chief Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said during the same operation, four individuals were also detained for riding their motorcycles recklessly under Section 42 (1) APJ 1987 while 257 traffic summons were also issued for various offences.

“The motorcycles were seized for extensive modification to their vehicles including the structure which is an offence under the law.

“Throughout the operation, 112 motorcycles were inspected and 110 individuals, aged between 14 and 36, were screened, including students from secondary schools, higher learning institutions and members of the public,” he said in a statement today.

Abang Zainal said police together with the Perak Anti Drugs Agency (AADK) also carried out urine tests on a number of individuals but none were detained for drug abuse,” he said.

He added that police will continuie to carry out integrated operations to nab ‘mat rempit’ who breach the laws.