Police seize 65 motorcycles, issue 342 summons during Enforcement Op

GEORGE TOWN: The police seized 65 motorcycles in an operation along Lebuhraya Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu near Seagate, Bayan Lepas in a check on mat rempits and road bullies yesterday.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said that 342 summons were also issued for various traffic offences and the Road Transport Department issued 40 notices for vehicle inspections as well.

“We inspected hundreds of motorcycles and seized 65 motorcycles under Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said in a statement yesterday night.

Besides curbing road bullying, he said that the operation aimed to ensure motorcyclists complied with existing traffic regulations and that their vehicles were according to set specifications.