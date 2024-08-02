Police sergeant charged with raping teenager

IPOH: A police sergeant was charged in the Sessions Court here today with raping a teenager in a car.

Sharil Amir Shaari, 42, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamad.

The policeman was charged with raping the 16-year-old girl in a car in the parking lot in front of a supermarket in Seri Iskandar at about 4 pm last Jan 12.

The charge, framed under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

He was allowed bail of RM5,000 with one surety and ordered to not intimidate the victim.

The court set March 25 for mention for submission of documents.

Deputy public prosecutor Qurratu’aini Khalifah prosecution, while Sharil Amir, who is married with five children, was represented by lawyer Ahmad Shamil Azad Abdul Hamid.