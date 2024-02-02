Police sergeant remanded again to assist in another rape probe

BATU GAJAH: A policeman with the rank of sergeant, who was previously arrested to facilitate an investigation into an alleged rape case involving a 16-year-old student, last year, has been remanded again to assist in the investigation of the rape of another victim.

Judge Juraidah Abbas granted a one-day remand, which is today, to assist the investigation, after the application was made at the Magistrate’s Court, here today.

The 42-year-old suspect arrived at the court at about 8.30 this morning in a police van, and left the court at about 10 am in the same vehicle.

On Jan 29, Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, reportedly said that the policeman was arrested on Jan 28, and remanded until Jan 30, before the remand order was extended until yesterday (Feb 1), to assist with an investigation under Section 376 of the Penal Code.

The suspect was released on police bail yesterday and re-arrested to help the investigation into another rape case.

The media previously reported that a Form Four student claimed to have been raped by a policeman with the rank of sergeant, in separate incidents in July and October last year.

The student claimed to have been raped in a car in two separate locations - in front of a police station and at the parking area of a supermarket in Perak Tengah district. - Bernama