Police view seriously viral video of bus driver filling up diesel while smoking

IPOH: The police are viewing seriously a video that went viral yesterday showing a tour bus driver refueling with diesel while smoking at a petrol station along the North-South Expressway in Behrang

Muallim District Police chief Supt Mohd Hasni Mohd Nasir said investigations found the incident occurred last Sunday.

“The owner of the petrol station has made a direct complaint to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) which is responsible for taking action against the user,“ he said in a statement here tonight.

He said the offence was punishable under the Control of Tobacco Products Regulations 2004, which stipulates a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or imprisonment not exceeding two years upon conviction.

He also advised the public not to smoke in prohibited areas, especially at petrol stations, which could endanger people’s lives.

The 57-second viral video showing a man smoking a cigarette while filling up with diesel fuel had left netizens fuming, with most expressing concern about potential accidents resulting from such behavior.

“The owner of the petrol station has made a direct complaint to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) which is responsible for taking action against the user,“ he said in a statement here tonight.

He said the offence was punishable under the Control of Tobacco Products Regulations 2004, which stipulates a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or imprisonment not exceeding two years upon conviction.

He also advised the public not to smoke in prohibited areas, especially at petrol stations, which could endanger people’s lives.

The 57-second viral video showing a man smoking a cigarette while filling up with diesel fuel had left netizens fuming, with most expressing concern about potential accidents resulting from such behavior. -Bernama