Policeman fractures wrist while arresting drug suspects

KOTA BHARU: A policeman fractured his right wrist during a scuffle while trying to arrest two drug suspects in Kampung Pangkal Pisang, Melor, here yesterday.

In a statement today, Kota Bharu District Police Chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said two policemen from the Kubang Kerian police station had spotted two men behaving suspiciously in a car in Bandar Satelit Pasir Tumboh at about 3.45 am.

The local men, in their 40s and 50s, sped off from the scene but were later nabbed in Kampung Pangkal Pisang.

“In the course of arrest, the suspects got aggressive and a scuffle broke out, resulting in one of the policemen being kicked and sustaining a fracture in his right wrist.

“But the injured policeman and his colleague still managed to arrest the suspects,“ he said.

Mohd Rosdi said an inspection of the car turned up chunks of dried leaves, believed to be Cannabis, estimated at RM700.

“Both the suspects tested positive for THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), and they have 23 prior criminal records, including for drug-related offences.

“They are also wanted for drug trafficking in Kota Bharu,” he said.

He said the suspects have been remanded for seven days until Dec 15 to facilitate investigations under Section 353 of the Penal Code, and Sections 39A(2) and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama