Pongal celebrations overflow with unity

PETALING JAYA: The Tamil Hindu community throughout the country celebrated the four-day Pongal festival yesterday.

At the 140-year-old Arulmigu Sri Ramalingeswarar Temple in Jalan Maarof, its chairman A. Velayutham said Pongal is a harvest festival originally celebrated by farmers to honour and give thanks to the Sun God Surya for a bountiful harvest.

He said in modern times, individuals and families gather to boil milk until it overflows and partake in prayers and rituals.

“Pongal reflects our shared traditions and collective spirit. It fosters a sense of unity and joy during the four days, which consist of Bhogi, Surya Pongal, Maatu Pongal and Kaanum Pongal.”

He said while the festival primarily caters to South Indian practices, it is an open and inclusive celebration which echoes the belief in one God and one human race.

The temple’s chief priest Pasupathy Sivacheariyar said Pongal is celebrated in temples and Hindu households.

“People buy new pots and prepare sweet Pongal rice, which is cooked with milk, brown sugar, cashew nuts and raisins.

“Sweet Pongal rice is prepared in the kitchen of mainly Tamil Hindu households as the milk that is boiled has to overflow. It is this overflowing that is called ‘Pongal’ and symbolises an overflowing of abundance throughout the year.”

He said as a community, Hindus tie sugar cane at the entrance of their houses and also distribute food during Pongal to foster a sense of togetherness and sharing.

“With its diverse cultural expressions, the festival encapsulates the true essence of Malaysia’s multicultural identity,” he said.

A devotee, Mourhrna Anetha Reddy, 39, said the day before Pongal is known as Bhogi.

“It is a day for preparations and cleaning, during which old items are discarded to welcome the new.”

She said while Pongal has its roots in Hindu practice, it is essentially a thanksgiving celebration by farmers to the Almighty for a bountiful harvest.

“Today, it transcends religious boundaries and many of our non-Hindu friends also join in to boil milk and cook sweet Pongal rice with us,” she said.