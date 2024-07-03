Pos Fulfill provides businesses with efficient, reliable logistics solutions

SHAH ALAM: Pos Malaysia Berhad (Pos Malaysia) has taken a significant leap in enhancing its fulfillment and e-commerce logistics services with the introduction of Pos Fulfill, a one-stop solution provider that offers a holistic solution for businesses seeking efficiency and reliability in their logistics operations.

Pos Malaysia Group chief transformation and digital officer Sumesh Rahavendra said the fully integrated fulfillment service is designed to meet the increasing demands of both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) sectors, offering seamless warehouse and order fulfillment solutions.

“Pos Fulfill represents a significant milestone in our journey to enhance our capabilities and meet the evolving needs of businesses in the e-commerce era.

“With our expansive network, cutting-edge facilities, and dedicated team, we are confident that Pos Fulfill will be able to provide unmatched and comprehensive coverage across Malaysia in fulfillment for B2B and B2C services,“ he told a press conference after a media tour at its fulfillment centre at Bukit Raja here today.

With Pos Fulfill boasting an extensive network of strategically located facilities, including three central and eight regional hubs, equipped with over 200,000 square feet of warehouse space, the company believes it will give them an advantage over its competitors.

Elaborating further, Sumesh said the service is powered by a cutting-edge Warehouse Management System (WMS) designed to streamline B2B and B2C operations, seamlessly integrated with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Order Management Systems (OMS) for marketplaces as well as Pos Fulfill’s in-house last-mile Track and Trace system provides end-to-end visibility, ensuring complete transparency and peace of mind for its customers.

He said these state-of-the-art sites, situated in key locations such as Shah Alam, Bukit Raja, Kota Kinabalu (Sabah) and Kuching (Sarawak), are co-located with last-mile delivery services and supported by daily line hauls from central to regional sites and backhauls.

“By leveraging cutting-edge technology and system-guided visibility, Pos Fulfill ensures that customers’ products are stored securely, organised efficiently, and shipped on time to meet the most demanding market requirements,“ he said.

Sumesh said Pos Fulfill also brings a highly skilled operations team to the table, with an average of 11 years of multinational contract logistics experience. Additionally, its dedicated sales and solutions team offers unrivaled operational and pricing expertise.

He also highlighted Pos Fulfill’s commitment to a more sustainable operation, mentioning that machinery operated in its warehouse, such as forklifts, are battery-powered rather than diesel. He also noted that its packaging materials are green-sourced and recyclable.

Sumesh said Pos Fulfill is also targeting a wide range of business sectors as its customers, including automotive, FMCG & MLMs, retail & food, IT and telecom, footwear, apparel, healthcare and pharma, electrical and electronics, as well as government or government-linked companies.

He said since its inception in 2022, Pos Fulfill has been operational, demonstrating Pos Malaysia’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

He added that with its strategic network, modern facilities and diverse service offerings, Pos Fulfill is set to revolutionise the way businesses approach fulfillment and e-commerce logistics. - Bernama