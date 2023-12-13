Poverty still an issue despite statistical improvement

PETALING JAYA: According to the Statistics Department, the poverty rate in the country has improved from 8.2% in 2021 to 6.2% last year, but the Dignity for Children Foundation said the situation is still bad and extends beyond financial hardships.

Founded in 1998, the NGO empowers children to break free from the cycle of poverty through quality education and care.

Its co-founder Elisha Satvinder said poverty encompasses social issues, heightened health risks and psychological as well as emotional impact.

He also said while the foundation has been successful in helping the B40 group and migrant communities, it is forced to sound the alarm over the increasing number of poor families.

“In our 25 years of operation, we recognise the poverty rate in Malaysia has improved significantly according to data released by the Statistics Department, as part of its Household Income and Expenditure Survey.

“But the number of poor families we have to deal with is growing and next year may bring even greater challenges because of their ongoing struggle for essentials caused by the rising cost of living.”

While the foundation relies on its sponsorship programme for funding, it acknowledges the economic challenges sponsors are facing.

“As families grapple with the rising cost of living, we notice an increasing number of students requiring welfare and financial support to stay in school.

“In some cases, the children may drop out and seek employment to help with their family’s household income.”

Elisha said half of the population earns less than RM2,000 a month, adding that they require intervention to address the wage disparity and facilitate equitable economic development across regions.

He also said the influx of people into cities adds to the challenges associated with urban poverty.

“It has become imperative to implement policies and initiatives that ensure fair and improved wages, apart from promoting balanced regional development.

“This is the only way we see the impact of migration on urban poverty being alleviated.”

Elisha emphasised there is a pressing need for practical measures to confront the immediate threats faced by significant portions of the marginalised communities.

On the challenges faced by the NGO, she said: “We face problems in accommodating more children, ensuring their continued education, as well as providing welfare and financial support within our means.

“Education is a basic right and we do not want children who are on the waiting list or those already in schools to be deprived of it.”

Elisha said the foundation’s initiatives, which include social-emotional learning (SEL), have helped children become more balanced individuals.

He also said through SEL, individuals apply a set of social and emotional related skills, attitudes, behaviours and values to help direct students and strengthen their emotional intelligence as well as resilience.

Elisha said as children acquire new skills and engage in entrepreneurial activities, they exhibit increased confidence in themselves.

“So, we expanded the training skills and entrepreneurship programmes by incorporating retail experiences and sustainable agriculture through the Urban Youth Education Village concept.

“All these have mitigated the poverty issue. Now, we are hoping more individual sponsors will come forward so that we can meet the holistic needs of our students.”

Elisha also said the organisation remains steadfast in its mission to support the B40 group and migrant communities, even as challenges remain.

He envisions a collective effort involving corporations and individuals embracing social responsibility with a long term commitment.

“I believe this commitment is vital to empower NGOs to plan effectively and strategise for the well-being of those in need.”