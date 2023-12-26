PPNNS strives to maintain N.Sembilan’s zero-hardcore poverty status

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan State Development Office (PPNNS) remains committed to providing continuous assistance to those who have just lifted out of the hardcore poverty line, even after the state successfully achieved the target of zero hardcore poverty recently.

Its director Roslan Mat Nong said PPNNS was sifting through the data of individuals in productive and non-productive groups to determine the appropriate form of assistance for them to enhance their standard of living and ensure that they do not slip below the poverty line again.

“Once they have lifted themselves out of hardcore poverty, they can no longer enjoy some benefits (government assistance), which is why we will help them; if they are productive, we plan to assist them in finding job and business opportunities.

“For the non-productive group that is over 60 years of age and older and who are unable to work, we have no choice but to continue providing aid to them,” he told Bernama.

On Dec 22, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said that Negeri Sembilan has achieved the target of zero hardcore poverty, involving a total of 3,530 household heads, due to various initiatives mobilised through the PPNNS.

Aminuddin said poverty eradication was the main agenda of the State Development Action Council (MTPNg), which is also supported by the establishment of the extreme poverty eradication task force.

In the meantime, Roslan admitted that maintaining the status of zero extreme poverty will not be an easy task, but he remains optimistic that it is possible through a variety of long-term initiatives and collaboration with the state government and relevant parties.

“We will implement various initiatives such as job matching and a career carnival, as well as invite industry players that can help not only the household heads but the families.

“For example, if they want to start a delivery service, we will help them obtain B2 licences through the myLesen programme,” he said.–Bernama