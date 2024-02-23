Preparations for 2024 Central Zone MADANI Peoples’ programme on schedule: PACU

KUALA SELANGOR: Preparations for the 2024 Central Zone MADANI Peoples’ Programme which will open its doors at the Kuala Selangor Sports Complex tomorrow, has been 90 percent completed by this afternoon.

Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (PACU) Assistant chief director Raslina Yahya said preparations had started early this morning and focused on a number of locations like the stage, marquees of several ministries and sales location.

“Apart from the focused locations, there were some additional settings like public toilets, surau and car parking area,” Raslina told Bernama, here today.

Raslina said among the main focus of the programme is the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security as the leader of the Mega MADANI Sales and AGro MADANI sale that offers various poultry items like chicken, egg as well as Food Festival offering various types of food and beverage plus a job carnival related to Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET).

“Those who have passed out from TVET and undergo interviews throughout the programme will have an opportunity to be employed by 20 to 30 percent employers.

“Apart from the attractive MADANI programmes, there are also additional attractions for children through the setting up of a petting zoo,” she said.

Visitors to the programme will also have an opportunity to win lucky draw prizes, including umrah packages, car, motorcycle, exclusive scarfs and many other prizes are offered under the 2024 Central Zone MADANI Peoples’ Programme.

“We are expecting 100,000 visitors to attend the programme throughout the three days starting tomorrow. It is also a platform for the people to gather information about 163 services offered by the federal government, states and agencies,” said Raslida.-Bernama