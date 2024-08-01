Probe on boarding school bullying case almost complete - KL CPO

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have almost completed their investigation regarding a bullying incident at a boarding school in Cheras that led to a student running away from the hostel.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said so far police have recorded statements from 35 individuals, including students who are alleged victims of bullying at the school.

He also said that so far the police investigation has not found any negligence on the part of the parents of the student in question.

“There are a few more individuals whose statements will be recorded before the police submit the investigation papers to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office this week,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

On Dec 20, Allaudeen confirmed that they had opened an investigation paper regarding the case of a male student who fled from the hostel, allegedly after being bullied by other students on Dec 8.

He said the investigation is being conducted under Section 31 of the Child Act 2001, following a police report filed by the mother of the 14-year-old student.

Meanwhile, the mother of the student confirmed that her son’s statement was recorded by the police at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters on Dec 21.–Bernama