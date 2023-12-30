Public advised to continue practising Covid-19 SOPs

KUALA LUMPUR: Although the COVID-19 situation in this country is still under control, health experts have advised the people to take precautions by continue practising the standard operating procedures (SOP) to prevent virus infection.

International Medical University (IMU) deputy vice-chancellor of Research Prof Datuk Dr Lokman Hakim Sulaiman said this is because the people must continue to live with COVID-19 as there is no sign that the virus will disappear from the face of the earth.

“COVID-19 is at the endemic stage. This means that it will always be there in the environment and constantly mutating,“ the Fellow of the Academy of Sciences Malaysia told Bernama.

Although Malaysia began the transition to endemic phase on April 1 last year, Dr Lokman Hakim also encouraged the public, especially those in high-risk groups, including the elderly and people with chronic diseases such as cancer, to take booster doses of the vaccine.

“It is encouraged for them to take the booster jabs again if the last time they took it was more than a year ago,“ he said.

Yesterday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said no new COVID-19 variants have been detected in the country and the situation remains under control with most reported cases involving mild symptoms and not requiring hospital treatment.

Dzulkefly said the Ministry of Health will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and its related variants from time to time.

Public Health physician Assoc Prof Dr Malina Osman said wearing a face mask is highly encouraged, especially in public or crowded places.

“The use of sanitizer is also encouraged in addition to continuing to practise hand hygiene,“ she said.

She also believes that the increase in the number of COVID-19 infections is most likely due to changes in the current virus variant as well as drops in antibody levels in the community.

“Currently, there are no social restrictions and people are free to go anywhere including abroad, (this) also causes the infection to spread easily,“ she added.

Another Public Health physician Datuk Dr Zainal Ariffin Omar said wearing a face mask can also help the community protect themselves from viral respiratory tract infections.

“Diseases such as fever and flu, including COVID-19, can easily occur (when it rains and humid). Therefore, as a preventive measure, people are advised to avoid visiting crowded places, wear face masks and use hand sanitiser like before,“ he said.

He also advised the community to complete their vaccination against COVID-19 to prevent the spread of the disease, especially among the elderly and those suffering from chronic illnesses. - Bernama