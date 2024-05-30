Public universities encouraged to set up branches in China

KUALA LUMPUR: Public universities (IPTA) are encouraged to start planning the setting up of their respective branch campuses in China, said Honorary Advisor of the Malay Studies Centre at Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU), Prof Datuk Seri Dr Awang Sariyan.

He said that this initiative would pave the way for research collaborations and scholarly exchanges between the two countries, fostering focused research, particularly in comparing Chinese and Malay civilisations.

“We need to have university branches in China to create synergistic partnership between experts in various fields from our IPTAs, conducting comparative studies to foster mutual understanding of Chinese, Malay, and Malaysian civilisation,“ he said.

He made these remarks while presenting a paper titled “Relations Between Malay and Chinese Civilisations: Historical Perspectives and Current Developments” at the Golden Jubilee Seminar on Malaysia-China Diplomatic Relations held at the Parliament Building today.

The seminar was officiated by Deputy President of the Senate, Datuk Seri Nur Jazlan Mohamed.

He said several public universities (IPTAs) are already moving in this direction. Universiti Malaya (UM) is expected to set up a branch in China by the end of this year, and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) is also making similar plans.

Prof Datuk Seri Dr Awang Sariyan explained that research aspects that could be explored include value systems, philosophy, technology, thought, worldview, arts, language, architecture and more. This could be achieved using a comparative study approach between the Malay world and China to foster a deeper understanding between both parties.

He also mentioned that establishing campuses in China is seen as a reciprocal move following the opening of the Xiamen University Malaysia (XMUM) campus in Nilai, Seremban, which is the first overseas branch campus of a prestigious Chinese university.

In addition to Awang Sariyan, the seminar also featured a paper presentation by the President of the Han Culture Centre Malaysia, Datuk Goh Hin San, titled “The Role of Yi Jing in Malay-Chinese Civilisational Relations.”

The seminar, organised by the Senate Club, aims to highlight the history, current developments and future prospects of diplomatic relations between the two countries. It was attended by students, civil servants, and members of the Dewan Negara.