Public urged not to panic over military exercise in Seberang Takir, Setiu

KUALA TERENGGANU: The public is advised not to panic upon hearing the sounds of gunfire or witnessing military activities around Seberang Takir, Kuala Nerus and the Setiu district from May 28 to June 6.

The Malaysian Army Public Relations Division, in a statement today, said the Malaysian Army, in collaboration with the United States Forces (USF), is conducting the Tiger Strike 2024 Exercise in the area to enhance cooperation and efficiency between the two forces.

The exercise involves the 10th Parachute Brigade and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, US Marine Corps (15 MEU USMC), with support from the Royal Malaysian Navy, the Royal Malaysian Air Force and the US Navy.

“The exercise will involve significant movement of military vehicles and assets, explosions, and military aircraft flights in the training areas.

“In addition to improving military efficiency, this exercise aims to strengthen bilateral relations, competency and professionalism between the two participating forces,” the statement said.

In this regard, the public, especially local residents, are advised not to enter the training areas marked with clear signage to ensure their safety.

They are also urged to give way to military vehicles on the roads to avoid any disruption or accidents.

“This activity is part of a planned and strictly supervised exercise. Residents are advised to cooperate and adhere to instructions given by local authorities or the military,” it added.