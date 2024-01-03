Puspanita needs to complement govt in serving the people -PSD DG

PUTRAJAYA: The National Association of Wives of Civil Servants and Women Civil Servants (Puspanita) needs to complement the government sector in serving the people, through the organisation of various community programmes.

Public Service Department (PSD) director-general, Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz, said that the role was crucial, as a large number of women are now leaders in various professions, whether in the private or public sectors, including the PSD.

“PSD’s Puspanita small branch (PCK) has a very large role in planning programmes involving the department staff and benefiting its members.

“I hope PSD PCK will continue to be active and creative in organising various initiatives and programmes, through strategic cooperation which can provide benefits to its members and address community problems,“ said Wan Ahmad Dahlan, who is also PSD PCK advisor, in a statement in conjunction with the opening of the 2024 PSD PCK general meeting, today.

In the same statement, PSD PCK chairperson, Datin Seri Dr Azlifah Bahari, called on all members to continue their commitment and cooperation, to improve the branch’s excellence, image and performance.

At the same event, Azlifah also officiated the PSD-level Women’s Day celebration, in conjunction with International Women’s Day, which will be celebrated on March 8. -Bernama