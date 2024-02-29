Queen graces closing of GGAM’s 2024 World Thinking Day celebration

KANGAR: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia today graced the Girl Guides Association of Malaysia’s (GGAM) World Thinking Day 2024 celebration here.

Raja Perempuan Perlis Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Almarhum Tengku Abdul Rashid and Raja Puan Muda Perlis Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, and Che’ Puan Mahkota Khaleeda Johor were in attendance.

Also present at the event themed ‘Our World, Our Thriving Future’ were Prime Minister’s wife cum GGAM president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and GGAM chief commissioner Datuk Yeoh Soo Keng.

In her royal address, Raja Zarith Sofiah expressed hope that the GGAM could serve as a leading example in maintaining environmental sustainability, allowing people to live in a peaceful and harmonious environment.

“As preparation for the future, it must be ensured that our children continue to be equipped with relevant knowledge and skills to address current issues, challenges, and environmental problems.

“Efforts need to be continued or intensified if necessary in instilling in every Girl Guide the learning and practice of environmental sustainability,” Her Majesty said.

Raja Zarith Sofiah also expressed hope that GGAM leaders could lead the members to participate in the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) programmes as well as other programmes that provide meaningful benefits and experiences to help build their characters based on noble values.

“May the association’s activities help nurture members with high discipline and commendable ethics in our efforts to produce a respected generation of leaders for the country in the future,” Her Majesty added. -Bernama