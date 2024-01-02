Rahmah Cement Scheme: First batches delivered in PD, Kuala Krai - KPKT

KUALA LUMPUR: The first batches of cement under the Rahmah Cement Scheme (Simen Rahmah) initiative were delivered to several construction projects in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan and Kuala Krai in Kelantan recently.

The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), in a statement, said that the Rahmah Cement initiative will be supplied gradually until June 30, 2028, with the price difference fully borne by the cement producer.

“The implementation of the Rahmah Cement Scheme is in line with the vision of the national MADANI agenda, which is to contribute to the provision of affordable housing for the target B40 and M40 groups,” said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming (pix), in the same statement.

The Rahmah Cement initiative, a collaboration between KPKT, the Cement and Concrete Association of Malaysia (C&CA) and private housing developers, was announced in April 2023, as a measure to reduce the burden of affordable housing development costs to reduce the cost of living for the people.

This initiative involves affordable homes that cost RM300,000 and below, targeted at the B40 and M40 groups, involving a large subsidy contribution amounting to RM120 million to potential home buyers.

Through this collaboration, C&CA has offered KPKT as many as 20 million standard 50-kilogramme cement bags (equivalent to one million metric tonnes of cement) with a special price for bulk cement of RM290 per metric tonne, compared with the current market price of RM410 per metric tonne.

As for the cement bag, it is offered at RM17.50 per bag, which is a reduction of RM5 from the current market price of RM22.50.

KPKT also calls on all eligible housing developers to participate in the Rahmah Cement Scheme, through the approval of advertising and housing sales permits via the Housing Integrated Management System (HIMS), under the ministry. -Bernama