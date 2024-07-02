Rahmah Sales helps cushion increase in prices during monsoon season

KUALA BERANG: The Rahmah Sales programme has successfully helped the people of Terengganu address the issue of increase in prices of goods during the monsoon season.

Terengganu Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDN) director Saharuddin Mohd Kia (pix) , said they have not received any complaints related to the prices of goods during this monsoon season, unlike in previous years.

Saharuddin said this was the result of various government efforts, especially the Rahmah Sales programme held in every parliamentary constituency and state assembly constituency in the state.

“Usually, during the monsoon season, we receive various complaints and grievances from consumers regarding the high prices of fish, vegetables and food items but not this year,” he said at a media briefing on the Implementation of the 2024 Chinese New Year Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) here today.

According to Saharuddin, a total of 445 series of Rahmah Sales programmes were conducted in the state throughout last year. This included 227 series of open Rahmah Sales programmes and on-premises, while 218 series involved Mobile Rahmah Sales, targeting rural and interior areas.

“A total sales value of RM19.52 million was recorded from the 445 series of Rahmah Sales in the state last year. Additionally, the total number of visitors recorded was 539,698 people,“ he said.

In a separate development, Saharuddin said the KPDN would conduct monitoring at areas that are the focus of tourists to review the prices of food and goods throughout the Chinese New Year holiday and school holidays starting tomorrow.

“We will deploy 117 enforcers to monitor tourist focused locations or eateries to prevent price manipulation during the holiday season,“ he said. -Bernama