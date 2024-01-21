Rawang residents hold second protest on incinerator project

PETALING JAYA: A group of residents in Rawang staged a second peaceful protest today to oppose the planned incinerator plant in Batu Arang, Gombak.

The protest was part of “Larian Bantahan Insinerator Batu Arang” organized by the Rawang Tolak Incinerator (RTI) Network in October last year.

The residents are protesting the RM4.5 billion Sultan Idris Shah (SIS) green energy plant and are worried about its potential environmental impact.

The group’s spokesperson, Abdul Hanan Mokti was quoted in a local report saying they will persist in protesting the project and raise public awareness about its consequences.

Some of the 300 Rawang residents who took part in today’s protest demanded a meeting with Selangor Menteri Besar, Amirudin Shari over the issue.

The residents said they sent a memorandum to Amirudin in December but have yet to receive a response.