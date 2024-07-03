Reckless driving: Court of Appeal reduces prison sentence of bus driver to 60 months

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal today reduced a former bus driver’s prison sentence of 70 months for dangerous driving and causing the death of a motorcyclist three years ago to 60 months.

A panel of three judges led by Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera unanimously allowed the appeal by Ishak Mat Nawi, 54, to reduce the prison sentence and a fine of RM20,000, in default 12 months in prison, imposed by the Kuala Kubu Bharu Magistrate’s Court on Sept 19, 2022.

“The appeal against the sentence is allowed. Therefore, the 70-month prison sentence is reduced to 60 months from the date of arrest (Dec 12, 2021).

“As for the 12-month prison sentence in default of fine payment, it will be reduced to three months,“ said judge Vazeer Alam who sat with judges Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim and Datuk S.M. Komathy Suppiah.

The proceeding was also attended by lawyer Izleen Ismail, representing Ishak, and Deputy Public Prosecutor Aida Khairuleen Azli, who prosecuted.

On Sept 19, 2022, Ishak was charged with driving a bus in a reckless manner which endangered the public and caused the death of a motorcyclist, Muhamad Yazid Ab Aziz, 39, at Kilometer 59 of Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Kuala Lipis in Hulu Selangor, at 5.45 pm on Dec 12, 2021.

He was charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987, which provides imprisonment for up to 10 years and a maximum fine of RM50,000 upon conviction.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to 70 months in prison and a fine of RM20,000, in default 12 months in jail.

Ishak appealed against the sentence at the Shah Alam High Court, but on 8 May 2023, the court upheld the sentence and on Oct 20 last year, he obtained leave from the Court of Appeal to appeal against the sentence. - Bernama