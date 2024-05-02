Reduction of Najib’s jail sentence: PM wants all criticisms to stop

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants all criticisms and condemnations regarding the reduction in jail sentence and fine meted out to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to be stopped and for all quarters to respect the decision of the Pardons Board.

He said the main consideration was not legal matters but the compassion of the former Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“The main consideration is about mercy, and compassion, or what the former Yang di- Pertuan Agong referred to as the ‘fountain of mercy’.

“Whether His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong chooses to explain or not is within His Majesty’s prerogative,“ he said at the monthly assembly with staff of the Prime Minister’s Department here today.

Anwar made these remarks in connection with the Pardons Board’s decision in granting a fifty per cent cut in the prison sentence and fine for Najib.–Bernama