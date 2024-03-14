Reject traders who sell food at inflated proces - Fuziah

PUTRAJAYA: Consumers have the authority to reject traders who sell food at inflated prices,“ said Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Fuziah Salleh.

Despite the surge in food prices at Ramadan bazaars, she said consumers should be discerning and wield their influence to refuse purchases from traders charging excessive amounts.

“While there have been complaints about high food prices, the ministry ensures that traders do not engage in profiteering or impose unreasonable price hikes,“ she told the media after launching the Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar (BRR) 2024 at Precinct 14 today.

Fuziah emphasised that consumers possess the ability to dictate market prices, compelling traders to lower their prices.

Citing the example of pricey murtabak at Ramadan bazaars, she said that the price surge is inevitable due to the escalating costs of raw materials like imported meat and onions.

She said KPDN received 126 complaints and initiated 11 investigations, with nine focusing on Ramadan bazaars during Ops Pantau conducted over two days starting from March 12.

Of the nine cases concerning Ramadan bazaars, five were regarding the absence of price tags, while four were related to price hikes.

On another note, Fuziah said BRR 2024 is a continuation of the successful event from last year, which attracted 1,014 traders.

One of the criteria for BRR is that 40 per cent of traders at BRR locations must offer Rahmah-priced menus and encourage reasonable rental rates for traders.

BRR 2024 spans across 64 locations nationwide, offering Rahmah-priced menus priced at RM5 and below as an additional option for buyers. - Bernama