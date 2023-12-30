Report lodged over claims of misuse in publicity expenditure by two previous administrations

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have received a report over claims of alleged misuse of funds by the previous two federal administrations amounting to RM700 million for publicity campaigns and advertising from 2020 to 2022.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah, when contacted, confirmed the matter, adding that the report was lodged today.

“We will conduct an investigation, including contacting the Finance Ministry for clarification,” he said.

Meanwhile, Umno communications director Datuk Lokman Noor Adam said one of his officers lodged a police report at the Setapak police station at about 2 pm.

“The amount spent is huge... we (the people) want to know how the RM700 million was spent. We have sources claiming there is suspected abuse of power involving former staff of the previous prime ministers.

“We want the police to investigate the matter, and also an investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

It was previously reported that the federal government had spent up to RM700 million on advertising, promotion and publicity work for government agenda matters from 2020 to 2022.

The funds were spent by the two previous administrations to publicise the achievements and efforts of the government. - Bernama