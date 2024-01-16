Residents lodge reports against JMB as unpaid power bills reached RM2 mln

POLICE have received 17 reports against the Joint Management Body (JMB) of low-cost flats in a suburb of Kuala Lumpur, regarding outstanding electricity bills totalling RM2 million.

Residents of the low-cost flats at Bandar Tasik Selatan 1 filed the reports, according to Ramli Yoosuf, as reported by Berita Harian.

The initial complaint was made by a 35-year-old resident who discovered electricity disconnection notices from Tenaga Nasional Berhad for all five blocks, indicating outstanding bills of nearly RM2 million.

The complaint alleged that no payments had been made since January 2022, despite residents regularly paying a monthly maintenance fee of RM 50 per unit to the JMB. Suspecting misappropriation of funds by the JMB chairman, the resident filed a police report.

Ramli, the director of the commercial crime investigation department, mentioned that the complaint and other residents had previously filed multiple complaints with the Kuala Lumpur Commissioner of Buildings since July 2022.

Follow-up action is currently in progress.

Ramli emphasised that the case falls under the commissioner’s jurisdiction, as it involves offences by the management body under the Strata Management Act.