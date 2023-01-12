KUALA LUMPUR: The Islamic Development Department said a Chinese Muslim restaurant that fired a non-Muslim employee for wearing a necklace bearing a cross, does not possess a halal certificate.

Netizens had questioned the halal status of the restaurant after a video on social media showed him wearing the cross and a songkok.

The restaurant, which is renowned for Chinese-style beef buns made with locally sourced ingredients, dismissed the worker on Nov 19 and issued an apology to the public.

“We found that the premises is not bound by the requirements and conditions of a halal certification,” a department spokesman said, adding that the Malaysian Halal Certification Procedure Manual (Domestic) 2020 does not prevent non-Muslims from working at halal-certified eateries.

“Premises that have at least one Muslim employee, who is a Malaysian citizen with a permanent position and is on duty throughout the business hours or shift, can apply for a halal certificate.

“The company also needs to have a halal supervisor at the premises. All employees must attend awareness training every three years to ensure that the halal certification procedures are understood and followed.”

Selangor Islamic Religious Department director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said they do not have specific regulations on non-Muslim employees working in Muslim restaurants.

“Labour regulations established through employment contracts, or by government agencies directly overseeing business operations, remain applicable.

“The decision to hire or restrict non-Muslim employees rests with the restaurant owner or manager. It may stem from the owner’s preference to ensure adherence to halal food preparation practices, considering the predominantly Muslim population,” he said, adding that possession of a halal certificate is voluntary.

“An applicant interested in obtaining a certificate may apply and if all conditions are met, it will be issued. If there is a complaint, especially if it involves doubts on the halal status of the food or violation of the law, we will investigate and take action under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011.

“If an employee is disciplined for wearing a religious symbol, then that is the restaurant owner’s decision and may require further explanation. It is up to the employer, so long as it does not contravene labour laws,” he said, adding that Muslim restaurants should adhere to halal standards.

“Restaurants need to enhance halal education and training for staff, implement strict operational controls for halal food preparation and serving, and obtain a halal certification to boost customer confidence.

“They should also provide accurate information about their halal status and collaborate closely with the authorities to curb the circulation of rumours.”

Mohd Shahzihan advised the public against reacting to social media posts without confirming facts, especially when religious matters are involved.

“We caution against hasty reactions. Social media users should seek credible information and verify facts before sharing information online.”