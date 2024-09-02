Revenue group, NSS IT Solution empower KTMB’s open payment system

KUALA LUMPUR: Revenue Group Bhd, a payment solutions provider, and NSS IT Solution Sdn Bhd is poised to reinforce the significance of technology-driven partnerships in revolutionising transit payments via Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) open payment system.

In a joint statement today, Revenue Group and NSS IT Solution said the backbone of the newly launched KTMB open payment system lies in the confident and innovative solutions provided by both companies.

“From intricate programming details to seamless processing at the backend, the two companies have played a pivotal role in bringing KTMB’s vision to fruition,” the statement said.

Yesterday, Transport Minister Anthony Loke launched the KTMB open payment system, which enables passengers to make payments using credit cards, debit cards, e-wallets and the KTMB Mobile application (KITS) at automated control gates, which is now available at 80 stations in the Klang Valley and northern region.

This initiative is set to transform transit payments not only for rail but also for all types of public transportation, offering passengers the flexibility to pay for their journeys using various digital payment methods.

Commenting on the collaboration, Revenue Group executive director Teh Chee Hoe said the company’s cutting-edge payment solutions, in collaboration with NSS IT Solution, provide a robust and versatile system that extends beyond rail travel to cater to the broader spectrum of public transportation.

Meanwhile, NSS IT Solution chief executive officer Kenny Tan said this project has showcased the power of collaboration in the technology industry by integrating Automated Fare Collection and Access Control Gate systems with Revenue Group’s payment solutions.

“We have successfully developed a secure and adaptable system that addresses the evolving needs of commuters across various modes of transit,“ he said.-Bernama