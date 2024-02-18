Rice planting in Kawasan Muda unaffected by hot and dry conditions - MADA

ALOR SETAR: Despite the prevailing hot and dry conditions, particularly in Kedah, the rice planting activities in Kawasan Muda have remained largely unaffected, says the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA).

In a statement today, MADA indicated that padi planting for Season 2/2023 has reached 99.3 percent completion, spanning an area of 100,011 hectares.

“Whereas the flowering stage covers approximately 80.3 percent of the planted area, equivalent to 80,831 hectares, with 38 percent of crops already matured in 38,282 hectares.

“Additionally, 12.1 percent of the padi fields, totaling 12,208 hectares, have already been harvested,” it said.

Despite the dry weather conditions, MADA reassures that the water levels at key reservoirs remain adequate to meet irrigation demands for the ongoing season.

The water reservoirs crucial for sustaining agricultural endeavors in the region, namely Pedu Dam, Muda Dam, and Ahning Dam, show comfortable levels at 71.71 percent, 72.80 percent, and 93.96 percent, respectively.

Moreover, despite a lower recorded rainfall of 12 mm in Kawasan Muda compared to the 20-year average of 47 mm, MADA remains optimistic that this will not impede the ongoing cropping activities, projected for completion by the end of next month.

To mitigate the effects of the dry season, MADA has intensified proactive measures, leveraging reusable pump stations to optimise water conservation from the dams.

“MADA has also initiated rotational irrigation tailored to the specific needs of rice cultivation in each region based on the crop phases until Season 2/2023 is fully concluded,” it added.

Furthermore, MADA advised farmers to use water prudently to ensure efficient water distribution and minimise wastage to promote sustainable agricultural practices. - Bernama