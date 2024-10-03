Riot at Sibu niightsport unrelated to gangsterism - Police

SIBU: The riot incident at an entertainment centre in this town early Saturday morning which saw five local men arrested and four individuals injured, was not connected to gangsterism.

Sibu District Police Chief ACP Zukipli Suhaili clarified that the riot occurred when one intoxicated suspect harassed a family member of the four individuals who were also drinking at the entertainment outlet.

According to him, at around 1.44 am on March 9, the police, upon receiving reports from the public, conducted a raid and arrested five local men aged between 29 and 55 years old.

They will be detained to assist in further investigation, while the four injured individuals have received treatment at Sibu Hospital.

“The disturbance led to verbal altercations and fights spilling out of the entertainment centre.”

“Checks revealed that two of the suspects have previous criminal records, namely four criminal cases and one drug case. The police are now working to locate the suspects who are still at large,“ he said in a media statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum imprisonment term of five years or a fine or both if convicted.

He also advised the public not to engage in any speculation that may disrupt police investigations.

Members of the public with information regarding the case can contact the police at 084-344111 or 011-31873715 (Investigating Officer Inspector Ahmad Hakimi Abd Azid). - Bernama