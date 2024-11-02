RM2,000 incentive helps civil servants prepare for new school term, Aidilfitri

KUANTAN: Children's schooling expenses are a top priority for civil servants who are about to receive the Early Incentive Payment of RM2,000 on Feb 23.

They described the payment as timely as it is close to the start of the 2024 school session on March 10 or 11, giving them about two weeks to prepare their children's schooling needs.

Zayana Zahira Mohd Isa, 41, said the incentive would help her buy new school gear for her three schoolgoing children, two of whom will be entering Standard One and Form One next month.

“After completing the children’s school needs, we will use it for other expenses such as for Aidilfitri and of course, the priority remains for the children as well as our parents in the village,“ the native of Temerloh told Bernama here today.

Community Development Department (Kemas) staff Muzahaffar Kamal, 40, said the money would be used to pay school fees for his youngest son who will start kindergarten.

“There is a lot to pay at the start of kindergarten...annual fees and monthly fees. Since the middle of last year, we have already started saving for our children’s schooling and the announcement of the incentive on Oct 13 was a great relief,” he said.

Muzahaffar said even though the incentive was quite high, he would still spend it wisely.

Meanwhile, Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa) staff Mohammad Zuhair Md Shah, 29, who is still single, wants to buy raya clothes for his nephews and nieces who are all still in primary school.

“Their parents have spent quite a lot on school expenses which we know are not cheap. Since I am the only one who works for the government among my siblings, it’s the least that I can do to help them,“ he said. -Bernama