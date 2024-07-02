RM5 mln allocated for Jualan Kasih Johor programme this year

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government has allocated a total of RM5 million for the organisation of the Jualan Kasih Johor (KASIH) programme at 300 locations throughout the state this year.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said that the initiative was aimed at helping ease the cost of living burden for the people, especially the B40 and M40 groups.

He said 800,000 people were targeted to benefit from this year’s initiative which offers price reductions on selected food products such as chicken, eggs, cooking oil and fish.

According to Onn Hafiz, the sales programme, a collaboration between the state government and Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) would offer 540 metric tonnes of chicken, fish (108 metric tonnes), 135,000 egg cartons and 60,000 bottles of cooking oil.

“I’m inviting the people of Johor to go to 30 locations throughout the state from today, and God willing we will expand it in the coming festive seasons.

“Until the end of the year, there will be 300 KASIH sales locations with a total allocation of RM5 million, but for the Chinese New Year celebration alone, it will involve an allocation of RM1.3 million,” he told reporters after launching the KASIH programme at Taman Johor, Kempas here today. - Bernama