RM665m tax uncollected due to ‘evasive’ parties

PETALING JAYA: While the latest 2023 figures are unavailable, the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) said 31,598 individuals, businesses, companies, and other entities failed to declare their taxes in 2022, resulting in RM665 million in uncollected taxes.

Tax consultant Ravi Balakrishnan said most people avoid paying taxes either because their expenditure exceeded their income or they felt the tax rate is too high.

“Some taxpayers believe they can keep more of their hard-earned money by not declaring their actual income.

“Others, who correctly pay their taxes, feel it is unfair that some people enjoy more benefits from the government than they do.

“This kind of thinking is wrong since it is also unfair for taxpayers who don’t declare their income tax to equally enjoy benefits from the government.”

Ravi urged taxpayers to be aware of tax regulations and cooperate with IRB officers to resolve any outstanding tax matters.

“The IRB officers are very professional and always willing to help taxpayers who run foul of the law. My advice is to visit its nearest branch and work with the officers.

“The most important thing is to be honest no matter what the problem is, and they (the officers) will do their best to help and even show compassion.

“But lie to them, and the taxpayer will likely end up on their list of persons to monitor. And you don’t want to be on such a list.”

Ravi said the IRB also announces its rulings and guidelines from time to time to help taxpayers understand the law, apart from periodically having the Special Voluntary Disclosure Scheme to help taxpayers who have underdeclared or not declared their income tax.

He added that taxpayers have the right to make appeals against decisions made by the IRB should they have any disagreements.

“Under normal circumstances, taxpayers can appeal to the Special Commissioners of Income Tax, High Court and Court of Appeal.”

However, he said one major obstacle that taxpayers face is the cost of such appeals, as fees charged by lawyers and tax consultants can range from RM20,000 to RM50,000 at the lower end of the spectrum, depending on the time taken and the complexity of the issues to be resolved.

“This cost usually discourages taxpayers from engaging lawyers and tax consultants before filing appeals.”

Lawyer Sivaraj Retinasekharan warned that under Section 112(1) of the Income Tax Act 1967, failure to file income tax returns can lead to penalties ranging from RM2,000 to RM20,000, imprisonment of less than six months or both for the first offence.

Repeat offenders under Section 112(1A) who fail to submit their tax returns for two or more years of assessment can be subject to a fine ranging from RM1,000 to RM20,000, imprisonment for less than six months or both, or face a special penalty equal to three times the amount of tax charged according to the best judgment of the Inland Revenue director-general.

“Taxpayers who declare an income that is lower than their salary risk being fined between RM1,000 and RM10,000, plus 200% of the amount of tax that is underdeclared,” he said, adding that taxpayers must be aware of their obligations. Every taxpayer is required to file income tax returns if his annual employment income is at least RM34,000 after Employees Provident Fund deductions.

Sivaraj said not following the tax rules could result in companies or entities losing out on benefits such as deductions for business expenses, investments or donations, and enjoying lower tax credits.

At press time, the IRB has not responded to questions posed by theSun.