RMHC Malaysia allocates RM1.5m to boost students’ spirits

TAMPIN: The Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Malaysia is uplifting 11,000 underprivileged students nationwide by distributing Back-to-School Kits in conjunction with the upcoming school session starting next week.

RMHC Malaysia general manager, Nasri Nordin stated that a total of RM1.5 million was raised and spent to ensure the success of the Back-to-School Kit initiative since January.

“The funds were raised through contributions from corporate companies and concerned individuals, including among our customers and McDonald’s Malaysia employees.

“Since its inception in 2017, a total of RM9.7 million has been utilised to benefit over 157,000 school students from low-income families nationwide,“ he told reporters at Dewan Semai Bakti Felda Pasir Besar, Kampung Pasir Besar, Gemas here today.

Earlier, RMHC Malaysia and Yayasan Jaafar Ahmad presented contributions of Back-to-School Kits to students in schools around the Tampin district. Also present wasYayasan Jaafar Ahmad advisor, Zainudin Jaafar.

Yayasan Jaafar Ahmad is a welfare organisation founded by the family of Datuk Azmir Jaafar, who is the president of RMHC Malaysia. it was established to assist the needy in Negeri Sembilan.

Nasri noted that RMHC Malaysia continues its Back-to-School Kit distribution initiative to ease the burden of parents in terms of providing school supplies.

“The students receive a set of school bags equipped with uniforms and school supplies. We are committed to implementing community initiatives next year, and public contributions are highly welcomed to ensure its success,“ he said.

He hoped that the Back-to-School Kit initiative would motivate children to study diligently in school.

Meanwhile, Zainudin stated that as a native of Negeri Sembilan, the contributions through the foundation were his family’s way of giving back to their state and the community here.

“The Back-to-School Kit initiative is close to my heart because I was once a child from a less privileged family, I know how it feels to receive new school supplies,“ he said.

He added that nearly 1,000 preschool children who are transitioning to Year One across the country also received Back-to-School Kits from the foundation.

According to him, initiatives like these can ignite the spirits of children to achieve academic success and change their family’s destiny. -Bernama