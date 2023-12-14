RMN: Technological developments need to be reviewed to ensure relevance of naval fleet’s strength

LANGKAWI: The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) says rapidly developing technologies need to be constantly reviewed to ensure the strength of its fleet remains relevant in defending the sovereignty of the country’s waters.

The RMN in a statement issued today said based on the increasingly challenging geo-strategic landscape, the Navy played a very important role in the context of maritime defence.

“RMN is very grateful to the Malaysian Government for being concerned about the Navy’s readiness in terms of platform availability, combat power and effectiveness of logistics support.

“The implementation of the Taming Sari Exercise can demonstrate the combat power capability of the RMN while proving that it is still strong in the maritime defence arena, as well as credible and capable of defending the sovereignty of the country’s waters,“ read the statement.

The Taming Sari exercise is a series of missile firing exercises by RMN combatant assets to test the capability and readiness of the missile system on board the assets as well as the level of competence of ‘The Navy People’.

In Series 22 of the Taming Sari Exercise carried out in the northern waters of the Strait of Malacca today, two Exocet MM40 missiles were launched by the KD LEKIU naval asset which managed to hit the target, while KD LEKIR was the reserve vessel.

Former defence minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is now the Foreign Minister, was present as a special guest to witness the exercise from KD MAHAWANGSA. Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman was also present.

Other notable attendees were Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Isham Ishak, Army chief Gen Datuk Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Ayob and Air Force chief Gen Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan.

Based on the concept of Force Integration Training (FIT), it said the aspect of togetherness or ‘jointness’ was expressed in the exercise through the involvement of 14 surface ships, eight boats and 12 aircraft from the RMN, the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA). -Bernama