Robbery charge: Two cops plead not guilty

KUALA TERENGGANU: Two policemen today pleaded not guilty to robbery charges involving losses of RM5,150.

The accused, Inspector Mohd Hafiz Mohd Tamin, 42, and Sergeant Mohd Izuddin Mohd Ariffin, 36, made the plea before Magistrate Nik Mohd Tarmizie Nik Mohd Shukri at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Mohd Izuddin faces two charges while Mohd Hafiz faces one.

According to the first charge, both of them, who were on duty at the Kuala Terengganu District Police Headquarters (IPD) were accused of extorting Mohd Muhaimin Jasmani, 34, by intimidating the victim on Feb 1 in a police vehicle, at the compound of a petrol station in Wakaf Tembesu, here.

The frightened victim was forced to hand over RM5,000 withdrawn from an automatic teller machine (ATM) at the petrol station to be spared from action being taken against him.

The offence is punishable under Section 384 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the Code.

Meanwhile, Mohd Izuddin was also charged with forcing the victim to hand over RM150 in cash across the road from a convenience store in Bukit Bayas, at 8.40 pm.

If convicted, both may be imprisoned for a term that may extend to ten years, or with a fine, or with whipping, or with any two of those punishments.

Magistrate Nik Mohd Tarmizie allowed Mohd Izuddin to be bailed at RM5,000 for the first charge and RM4,000 for the second charge in one surety while Mohd Hafiz was allowed to be bailed at RM5,000, also in one surety.

Both the accused, represented by lawyer Ahmad Adha Amir Yasser, were also ordered by the court to report to a nearby police station on every 1st and 15th day of the month, not to disturb the prosecution witnesses and hand over their passports to the court.

The prosecution was handled by State Prosecution Director Ahmad Rashdi Engku Abdillah and Deputy Public Prosecutor Nuraisyah Mohamad.

The court set Feb 28 for mention and document submissions. -Bernama