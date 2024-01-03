Safe sports code: No more issues ‘swept under the carpet’ - NSI

KUALA LUMPUR: The introduction of the Safe Sports Code on March 15 last year created a healthy sports ecosystem, after which no more issues in the sports environment will be hidden or ‘swept under the carpet’, according to the chief executive officer of the National Sports Institute (NSI) Ahmad Faedzal Md Ramli.

He said NSI has its own role when it acts as a party that gives awareness to athletes, coaches and stakeholders through public education programmes such as seminars or lectures that are conducted periodically.

“That’s what we want, that is, there is no more mindset in the ecosystem to ‘sweep (issues) under the carpet’ or not be reported. We want the ecosystem to realise that this is a group that we need to take care of and not be oppressed... there will be people who make complaints so we have to be prepared because they will be highlighted by stakeholders or the media,” he said.

Ahmad Faedzal said this after the ‘Safe Sports Code: Anti-Sexual Harassment in Sports’ seminar opened by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh at the National Sports Institute in Bukit Jalil here today.

The Safe Sports Code is a guideline on a safe sports environment, in addition to emphasising the role and responsibility of all parties in dealing with any form of misconduct, harassment and abuse in sports. -Bernama