Saifuddin: Home Ministry open to streamlining handling of applications under Peaceful Assembly Act

IPOH: The Ministry of Home Affairs is open to proposals to streamline police procedures in handling applications for assembly permits under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012, said Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix).

“The police are responsible for ensuring that the gatherings held do not cause congestion, disrupt premises, places of worship, and strategic locations, besides addressing safety aspects outlined in the relevant Act.

“So the police are doing that, and the organisers feel that it should be made even more convenient. We are open to that,“ he stated during a press conference after the Menyemai Kasih Rakyat Bersama Menyantuni Penghuni Rumah Seri Kenangan programme in Ulu Kinta today.

Former chairman of the Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih), Maria Chin Abdullah, today called on the Ministry of Home Affairs and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain to improve these procedures to ensure people can exercise their rights and freedoms in organising any gathering.

Maria Chin was addressing local media reports concerning the organising committee of the Women’s March Malaysia 2024, criticising the alleged rejection by the police to accept its notice for the event under the provisions of the relevant Act. -Bernama