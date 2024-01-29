Saifuddin Nasution: PH needs unconventional approach to put country back on right track

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) needs to take an unconventional approach in its efforts to put the country back on the right track, said PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix).

In a Facebook post today, Saifuddin, who is also PKR secretary-general, said the 2024 Pakatan Harapan Retreat would serve as a field to advance the people’s agenda and enhance the information narrative.

“In my opening speech as the Pakatan Harapan secretary-general, I highlighted several points that need special attention from our leadership comrades. In challenging times to put the country back on the right track, Pakatan Harapan’s approach also needs to be beyond the ordinary.

“God willing, we will strengthen this consensus of friendship, and moving forward, we must enhance our efforts to advance the people’s agenda and improve the information narrative,“ he said.

The two-day retreat, which began in Putrajaya yesterday, involves top leaders of the component parties of PH. -Bernama