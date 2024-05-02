Sarawak police confirm receiving report Taib Mahmud taken out of hospital

KUCHING: Police confirmed receiving a report regarding the allegation that former Sarawak Yang di-Pertua Negeri (TYT) Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud was taken out of a hospital (where he was warded) against medical advice here last night.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata (pix) said police are now investigating the case under Section 336 of the Penal Code for committing an act of negligence that may endanger human life and safety of a person.

“Sarawak police detected a viral message involving Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud that has been uploaded on social media.

“Therefore, police advise the public not to spread the issue and refrain from speculations,” he said here today.

He said action will be taken against those who spread false news in accordance with Section 500 of the Penal Code which is the offence of defamation and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which is transmitting offensive communication. -Bernama