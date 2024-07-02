Sarawak Police seize cigarettes, liquor worth nearly RM100m

KUCHING: The Sarawak Police seized liquor and various types of cigarettes worth nearly RM100 million in an operation codenamed “Op Taring Alpha” conducted at three locations in the state capital yesterday.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said eight men, aged between 22 and 67, were arrested in the operation conducted at three premises in Jalan Setia Raja, Jalan Padungan and Jalan Penrissen Batu 7 Padawan.

“A total of 2,854 boxes of cigarettes and liquor of various brands, most of which have expired worth RM 98,717,342. 11 including tax, were confiscated,” he told a press conference at the Sarawak Contingent Police Headquarters here today.

He said the suspects were on remand for between two and seven days from today for investigation under Section 135(1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967. -Bernama